DEMOTTE — The Lady Knights used aggressive play to outlast the visiting LaCrosse Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 7, by a score of 44 – 33. The CC girls were led by a slashing Skylar Bos who drove the lane ferociously and would end with 15 points on the night. Bos, just a freshman, played with the acumen of a seasoned veteran, much as she had done in the fall on the soccer field.
Bos was aided by the eight points apiece by senior Leanna Buiter and junior Desiree Holmes. Junior Sydnie Bakker put up five. Hope Zylstra and Carly James both contributed four points. The diminutive James played with an effort larger than her size. Senior Dominique Bennett did not put any points on the board but did what she does best by providing a calming, steady presence offensively and defensively, unfazed by any pressure LaCrosse attempted.
The game started with a 12 – 3 first quarter run by Covenant. LaCrosse started to find their rhythm in the second but could pull no closer that 12 points at halftime. In the third, the roles were reversed as the Tigers put up 14 while holding the Knights to just six. That final frame, however, was back squarely in the hands of Covenant Christian as they outscored the visitors 15 – 8. The quick start by the Lady Knights spelled the difference in the game.
One aspect of their game that the Knights will definitely need to work on is their free-throw shooting. They were an abysmal 7-for-22 at the line. Luckily for them, LaCrosse didn't fare any better.