MOROCCO - In what can only be called a white knuckle game, the Lady Spartans truly left it all on the court. The Lady Spartans came into the game 1-4 against DeMotte Covenant Christian who was 4-1.
North Newton battled the entire game but came up just short at the end, falling 50-47 Nov. 25.
The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Spartans got into foul trouble in the second quarter and fell behind 24-23.
Covenant Christian would increase its lead to 37-33 in the third quarter.
More foul trouble in the fourth quarter proved to be key down the stretch as Harmoney Burke fouled out and Mackendzie Dresbaugh picked up foul number four.
A clutch shot by Covenant Christian gave the Lady Knights a two-point lead. North Newton turned the ball over on its next possession, causing the Spartans to play the foul game, but Covenant Christian would go 1-of-2 from the line and hold on for the win.
“We had a rough loss,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “We need to get more aggressive on rebounding on both ends of the court. We need to be able to close out shots on the offensive end. We are getting the shots but can’t finish. It just stinks to lose games like these.”
The Lady Spartans were led in scoring by junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh with 15 points, four steals, two blocks, and an assist. Right behind her was senior Jamie Will with eight points, two rebounds, a steal, four blocks, and an assist followed by Harley Schleman four points, a rebound, two steals, and three assists.
In other action, North Newton fell big to Seeger 61-32 Nov. 21.
“Seeger is a very good team," said Spillers. "We couldn’t buy a basket and they were hitting everything. That’s tough to compete when a team shoots as well as they did.
Leading the team in scoring was Jamie Will with six points followed by Cayci Ehligner, Grace Hollopeter, Mackendzie Dresbaugh, and Heidi Schleman all with 4 points.