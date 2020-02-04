DEMOTTE — The Lady Knights were saluted on Senior Night by their teammates, coaches and fans on Thursday, Jan. 30. Dominique Bennett, Leanna Buiter and Hope Zylstra were all introduced between the Junior Varsity and Varsity games, along with their respective parents, for some much deserved adulation from the crowd.
Dominique Bennett is the daughter of Suzie and Jim Alblas and James Bennett. She is a very active student at CCHS. She has played soccer and basketball all four years, ran track for two years and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has participated in the school musicals and is also the president of the yearbook committee. Bennett plans to attend Bethel College to major in American Sign Language Interpreting.
“Basketball has always been a huge part of my life, as well as my family’s life,” said Bennett, “and I am quite sad to be saying goodbye to it.”
Leanna Buiter is the daughter of Rob and Wendy Buiter. She has played both basketball and volleyball for all four years of high school. She plans to attend Cosmetology School and plans to remain in the area.
“I have been so incredibly blessed with supportive friends and coaches throughout my years at Covenant,” said Buiter. “I will never be able to thank them enough for all the time and energy they have put into our sports teams.”
Hope Zylstra is the daughter of Joni and Tim Zylstra. Tim Zylstra is the current coach of the Lady Knights. She has played basketball and volleyball for all four years and is also the president of Student Council and the vice-president of the National Honor Society. She has also played on the softball team and been involved with the student musicals.
Zylstra plans to pursue a degree in Interior Design and is leaning towards attending either Purdue or Ball State.
“My senior basketball season has been particular special because I’ve had the blessing of having my dad coaching me,” said Zylstra.