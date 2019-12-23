DEMOTTE – The Lady Knights continued their dominance over their opponents with a 57- 38 win over the visiting Lady Patriots of Calumet Christian. Led by the 24 points of freshman Skylar Bos and 18 of senior Hope Zylstra, CCHS used their superior size and aggressiveness to control the game.
All 12 players listed on the Covenant roster saw play time which kept everyone fresh. All of the players for Calumet saw play time as well but the Patriots only had seven dressed players, one of which left the game with an ankle injury but did eventually return.
Bos had seven baskets with most coming from a steal and score style of play but also went to the charity stripe for 13 free throws, making ten of them. Zylstra on the other hand, ruled the boards and made the most of it with put-backs to score aplenty.
Calumet Christian’s Katelyn Landkrohn was most of the team’s offense, knocking down 19 points. In the first and third quarters, the Lady Patriots were held to single digits of seven and two points, respectively, which spelled the difference in the game.
At DeMotte
Calumet Christian: 07 – 15 – 02 – 14 = 38
Covenant Christian: 15 – 14 – 10 – 18 = 57
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Patriots: Kaitlyn Foutz 3-0-0-0-6; Jenna Constant 1-0-0-0-2; Katelyn Landkrohn 9-0-2-1-19; Tiara Ceaser 0-0-0-0-0; Nae Nae Hayes 0-2-2-2-8; Nina Verhagen 0-1-2-0-3.
Knights: Gwen Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Desiree Holmes 1-0-0-0-2; Desirae Nanninga 0-0-2-1-1; Reegan Thomas 0-0-0-0-0; Carly James 0-0-2-0-0; Sydnie Bakker 5-0-0-0-10; Morgan Schaafsma 1-0-0-0-2; Dominique Bennett 0-0-0-0-0; Leanna Buiter 0-0-2-0-0; Hope Zylstra 8-0-2-2-18; Ashlyn DeBoer 0-0-0-0-0; Skylar Bos 7-0-13-10-24.