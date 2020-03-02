WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Middle School held its annual Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 29, and fell short in the event, finishing fourth overall with 130 cumulative points. East Tippecanoe won first with 241 points, Urey placed second with 180, Winamac showed third with 137 points and Klondike was fifth with 97 points earned.
Wrestlers received 16 points for winning first, 12 points for second, nine points for third and seven points for fourth. East Tippecanoe clearly outdistanced the competition with seven firsts, seven seconds and five thirds.
The young Kougars grappled for three trophies, taking three firsts, four seconds, three thirds and one fourth. Zander Sayers beat fellow Kougar Brandon Earl to win at 105 pounds. Quinton Buckmaster was the top wrestler at 115 pounds and Braiden Runyon did the same at 220 pounds.
Other seconds were secured by Noah Smith at 100 pounds, Miles Kitchen at 120 pounds and Jorge Flores at 140 pounds. Grabbing thirds for KVMS were Carter Eggers at 85 pounds, Edward Rutchie at 110 pounds and Micah Kircafe at 125 pounds. The lone fourth place finish was taken by Brayden Swallow at 140 pounds.