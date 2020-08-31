WHEATFIELD — On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the football Stadium at Kankakee Valley Middle School was officially dedicated as William F. Ridley Field in honor of the former longtime KVMS assistant principal and athletic director.
The dedication took place just before a scrimmage against Thomas Jefferson Middle School of Valparaiso, which was made even more meaningful in that Ridley's son James is the athletic director for TJMS.
Numerous current and former staff members, board members and administrators turned out to honor Ridley. KV School Corporation Superintendent Don Street, current KVMS Principal Chris Fields and past KVMS Principal Guy Skrobul all praised Ridley's dedication and professionalism.
Ridley spoke about his time at KVMS and how he already misses the daily challenges but also how he has enjoyed the extra time with his family, despite his battle with cancer. Several members of his family accompanied Ridley to the event.
After the dedication ceremony, Ridley and his sons, James and Mark, retired to one corner of the end zone to watch the scrimmages between both the seventh and eighth-grade teams that were occuring simultaneously on the William F. Ridley Field.