WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School Cross Country team has been running strong all season and continued that trend this last week at Valparaiso and at Culver. Several of the runners have shown some incredible times and fantastic finishes.
At the Valpo Invite, Emma Bell won the eighth-grade girls’ race and Ethan Ehrhardt came in second in the boys. Jorge Flores finished in third place in the seventh grade boys’ race and the seventh grade girls collectively finished third overall as a team. Medal winners for the girls were Amelia Hoffman-Buczek in tenth, Addison Johnson in ninth and Alysse Niewoehner in second. In the sixth grade races, the boys were led by Ethan Sharp in first and Matt Hoffman in seventh to take second overall as a team. The younger girls were led by Ava Barlog and Faith Terborg who finished in third and fourth, respectively.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the young Kougars slogged through a tremendously wet and muddy course at Culver but still managed some good times on a course more suited for mud drags.
In the reserve races, Adalynn Blake took 14th, Ethan Kelly was 22nd and Lilly Rowe was in 28th to each receive a medal. Kelly finished third and Flores was 27th in the varsity race. The girls finished fourth out of the 32 teams competing with Bell in eleventh place and Niewoehner in 14th.
Personal bests were recorded by Cora Pena, Hannah Bristol, Luke Lukasik, Lincoln Bryant, Joe Bedard and Wyatt McCullough.