RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school cross country teams competed in their final dual meet of the season, hosting Kankakee Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Bombers had four runners in the top 10, with seventh-grader Annalise Yeager again leading the charge, but KVMS placed five runners in the top seven to beat the hosts, 21-36.
Yeager won the individual title in 11 minutes, 18 seconds and was followed by Jesi Fleming in sixth place (13:04), Audrey Korniak in eighth (13:34) and Emma Rentschler in 10th (14:00).
It was a hot and humid day for all competitors, with some handling the heat better than others.
Kylie Spencer, who finished 12th overall in 14:06, was the fifth scorer for RCMS. Other competitors included Ava Barten (13th), Riley Rentschler (16th), Tessa Ventrello (17th), Liberty Bate (18th), Maddie Martin (19th), Haley Graf (20th), Taylor Girton (21st), Lily Cook (23rd), Sylvia Hawthorne (29th), Aubrey Kurek (31st) and Gisella Facundo (32nd).
In the boys’ race, Oden Van Hoose took second overall for the Bombers, who fell short by a 30-36 final to the Kougars. Van Hoose covered the course in 11 minutes, 29 seconds, finishing just behind KV’s Ethan Ehrhardt.
Tom Van Hoose was sixth overall in 11:41 and Trey Maciejewski (8th in 12:03) and Reece Boring (9th in 12:13) also placed in the top 10 for coach Dan Yeager’s squad.
Caulden Pulver was the Bombers’ fifth scorer, placing 11th in 12:18. Other RCMS runners included Tyger Woodke (12th), Jack Boer (13th), Danny Marlow (16th), Ethan Cook (17th), Isaac Messman (20th), Donavyn Green (21st), Darius Lapsley (22nd), Devin Olson (23rd), Nate Marchand (26th), Ryan Louck (27th), Zane Nelson (29th), Davin Bate (30th), Luke Housman (34th), Halston Elizalde (35th), Eric Facundo (45th), Grant Potter (47th) and Rowan Michael (48th).