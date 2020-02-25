VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ swim team claimed a ninth-place finish at the Valparaiso Sectional on Saturday.
The Kougars had 114 points to finish just behind Merrillville (118). Chesterton won the team title with 530 points, followed by Valpo with 402 and Wheeler with 269.
KV’s best finish came in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the team of Bryce Martin, Brayden Kollada, Nick Pearson and Bryce Brodner placing fifth in a season-best time of 1 minute, 39.59 seconds.
The 400 free relay squad of Brodner, Kollada, Person and Martin was seventh in 3:47.25, which is also a season best.
Martin claimed eighth-place in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.16 to earn a medal.
Placing 10th for the Kougars were the 200 medley relay team of Nick Misner, Luke Bristol, Reece Wangen and Kollada; Brodner in the 50 freestyle; and Bristol in the 100 breaststroke.
Martin was 12th in the 200 freestyle and Carson Hines also competed in the event; Misner was 15th in the 200 individual medley; Pearson was 13th in the 100 butterfly, with Wangen 16th; Brodner was 11th in the 100 freestyle, with Hines also competing; and Misner was 14th in the 400 freestyle.
Andrew Kirincic competed in diving for KVHS.