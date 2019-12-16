HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley’s swim teams picked up a pair of wins over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland Tuesday night.
The boys’ team won by a 107-70 final, placing first in eight of 11 events.
Bryce Brodner had firsts in a pair of individual events, including the 50-yard freestyle in 24.44 seconds and th 100 free in 55.82 seconds. He was also a member of the 200-yard medley relay team that included Bryce Martin, Luke Bristol and Nick Pearson. The foursome won in 2 minutes, 3.10 seconds.
Martin was first in the 500 free in 6:23.25 and added a first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.46. Luke Bristol was the 100-yard breaststroke champion in 1:17.84 and joined 400-yard free relay teammates Parker Lane, Nick Misner and Chase Brown for the title in 4:34.41.
Lane was second in the 200 freestyle, Misner placed second in the 200 individual medley and Pearson was second in the 100 butterfly.
The Lady Kougars held off the Trojans to pick up a 88-85 win in a thriller. KV secured the team win with a first-place finish in the meets final event, the 400 freestyle relay in Kristy Kohlhagen, Abby Robinson, Jade Brown and Rylee Swafford. The team combined for the win in 5:04.52.
Other first-place finishes included Kirstin West in the 200 IM in 2:24.79 and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.50 and Belle Eenigenburg won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:26.96.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Brianna Castle, Eenigenburg, West and Gabbie Olvier also won in 2:09.13.
Oliver also claimed a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle, Kohlhagen was second in the 500 free, Castle was second in the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay team of Oliver, Swafford, Eenigenburg and West also finished second.
Oliver was third in the 50 free.
• On Dec. 5, KV’s swim teams took triangular meets against North Judson and South Newton. The boys won with 76 points to 62 for North Judson and 32 for South Newton.
First-place finishers for KVHS included the 200 medley relay team of Martin, Bristol, Pearson and Brodner (1:59.47), Martin in the 200 freestyle (2:17.38), Andrew Kirincic in diving (136.28 points), Pearson in the 100 butterfly (1:10.27), Brodner in the 100 free (55.45 seconds), the 200 free relay team of Brodner, Misner, Pearson and Lane (1:50.23) and the 400 free team of Misner, Lane, Reece Wangen and Brayden Kollada (4:33.59).
The Lady Kougars also won with ease, scoring 74 points to 62 for runner-up Judson and 32 fo the Rebels.
First-place finishers for KV included the 200 medley relay team of Castle, Eenigenburg, West and Oliver (2:18.89), Kohlhagen in the 200 free (2:24.97) and 500 freestyle (6:30.54), West in the 50 freestyle (28.20 seconds) and 100 fly (1:07.87), Oliver in the 100 free (1:05.44), Eenigenburg in the breaststroke (1:40.73) and the 400 free relay squad of West, Kohlhagen, Kaitlyn Santaguida and Oliver in 4:28.21.