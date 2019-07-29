WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley High School will hold a mandatory meeting for all fall sports athletes and their parents on Thursday, Aug. 1. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the high school’s main gym.
The purpose of the meeting will be to go over school rules, team rules, IHSAA rules and general expectations for the upcoming school year. After the main meeting, each of the fall sports individual teams will also meet to discuss expectations for specific sports.
It is required that all parents will need to attend a meeting prior to the student being able to participate in a game. Attendance will be taken and anyone not attending will have to attend a make up date, to be determined at a later time. Failure to attend the meeting will result in the athlete being allowed to practice, but not be allowed to play in a game until a parent or guardian has met with one of the athletic directors.
“Please make plans now to attend and start off the year the right way,” encourage KV Athletic Director John Gray. “Other family members can come in your place as long as you get all information passed on to you correctly.”
Parents and athletes will also need to fill out all paperwork before the athlete is eligible to practice. All physicals will need to have a paper copy turned in to the athletic office prior to the first day of practice.
Forms are available at https://kankakeevalley-in.finalforms.com.