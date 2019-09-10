VEEDERSBURG — Kankakee Valley’s Conner Biernat’s win at No. 3 singles highlighted his team’s trip to Fountain Central for a tournament on Saturday.
Biernat picked up a first-place medal, going 2-0 on the afternoon. He opened the day with a 6-2, 7-5 win and faced an opponent from West Vigo in the championship contest.
Down 6-1 and 1-0, Biernat rallied to win the second set by a 6-2 final, forcing an all-or-nothing third set. In the super tiebreaker, Biernat held off three match points at 9-6 to rally for the 13-11 win.
The Kougars placed third in the team standings, scoring six points. Fountain Central had 17 points for first, followed by West Vigo (9), KV and South Putnam (4).
Cole Brzezinski competed at No. 1 singles for the Kougars, dropping his first match by a 7-6 (7-3) and 6-3 final to his West Vigo foe before losing his consolation match against South Putnam’s No. 1.
At No. 2 singles, Jake Boissy suffered a 6-0, 6-0 first round loss to Fountain Central’s No. 2 player. He did bounce back to his South Putnam opponent in the consolation match.
KV’s No. 1 doubles pair of Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin drew a favored Fountain Central squad in the first round, but battled hard in a three-set loss. Fountain Central’s team won by 4-6, 6-1 and 10-7 scores. McKim and Martin, however, beat South Putnam’s team to earn a third-place medal.
McKim and Martin were also named Best Attitude of the invite.
At No. 2 doubles, the pair of Jeb Boissy and Colton Pribyl lost 6-0 and 6-2 to South Putnam’s twosome before falling in straight sets to West Vigo’s duo in the consolation match.
• On Monday, KV traveled to Gary to face Calumet, which won two of three singles matches but failed to win at doubles in a 3-2 loss to the Kougars.
McKim and Martin tossed goose eggs at Calumet’s No. 1 doubles team (6-0, 6-0) to pick up a win for KV. Pribyl had another big win for his team, disposing of Calumet’s Enrique Nieto by 6-1, 6-4 scores.
The Kougars’ third win came at No. 2 doubles. Calumet failed to have enough players, giving KV the win by forfeit.
No. 1 player Brzezinski and No. 2 Biernat fell in their matches. Brzezinski was edged 3-6, 6-3 and 12-10 by Calumet’s Dan Nieto and Biernat lost by 6-0, 6-1 scores.
• On Friday, the Kougars ran their dual meet record to 4-1 with a 4-1 victory over host Wheeler.
There were some new faces in new places for KV, with freshman Pribyl competing at No. 3 singles, which he won, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-3) vs. Wheeler’s Kaden Horn.
Jake Boissy and Biernat dominated at No. 2 singles in their first match together. They combined for a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Brzezinski, the team’s top player, won 6-3, 6-3 over No. 1 singles foe Trey Enry and the No. 1 doubles team of McKim and Martin cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Jeb Boissy fell at No. 2 singles by 6-1 and 6-0 scores.
In the JV contest, the Kougars won three of four matches, with Braden Mische, Tom Evans and James Pisarski all winning singles matches. The JV squad continues to roll at 5-0.
• On Wednesday, the Kougars suffered a rare loss, dropping a 5-0 decision to host Hanover Central.
The Kougars were shutout from winning a set against the Wildcats, who continue to enjoy a solid season.
The JV squad, however, won four of seven matches to pick up a big win. Pisarski won two matches and Hayden Dase won his only singles match.
Evans and Misch combined to win a doubles match.