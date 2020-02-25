WHEATFIELD — The KV Athletic Department said hurrah to five senior cheerleaders and one male lifter on Saturday, Feb. 22 before the Varsity Boys’ Basketball game. The cheerleaders honored were Makayla Chittenden, Ariyanna Colon, Valorie Gerling, Kirstyn Rentschler and Gianna Reyes, and lifter Tristan Pyzynski. All were presented with their parents or guardians to the cheering crowd.
Makayla Chittenden is the daughter of Michelle and Paul Chittenden of DeMotte. She has participated in cheerleading and Sunshine for four years, SADD, Friends of Rachel and Interact Club for three years. She has been co-president of Friends of Rachel and co-president of Interact Club for two years and varsity cheerleading captain for one year. Chittenden plans to go to college to become a registered nurse after passing her CNA test on May 15.
Ariyanna Colon is the daughter of Kristal and Julian Colon of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheerleading and was an NCA All-American nominee for four years, NCA All-American Team for two years and Friends of Rachel and varsity cheerleading captain for one year. Colon plans to go to college to major in Respiratory Therapy.
Valorie Gerling is the daughter of Melinda Strong of DeMotte. She has participated in cheer for two years and FCCLA for one year. Gerling plans to attend Purdue University to become a veterinarian.
Kirstyn Rentschler is the daughter of April and Chad Rentschler of DeMotte. She has participated in cheer and National Honor Society for three years, All Star Cheerleading for 11 years and Powder Puff for one year. Rentschler plans to attend Ivy Tech in Valparaiso to become a travel nurse or labor and delivery nurse.
Gianna Reyes was escorted by her mom, Joy Reyes, and sister, Neva Reyes of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheer and choir for four years, Sunshine for three years and National Honor Society for two years. Reyes plans to attend Indiana University at Bloomington to major in Psychology then pursue a doctorate in Occupational Therapy.
Tristan Pyzynski is the son of Monica and Dave Pyzynski of DeMotte. He has participated in Boy Scouts for 12 years, football for five years, cheer lifter for four years and has been with the Keener Fire Department for two years. Tristan plans on going to Eastern Kentucky University to study Fire, Arson, and Explosion Investigation.