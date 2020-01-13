WHEATFIELD — Kougars lost a heart-breaker, falling short by a single free-throw, 34 – 33, to the visiting North Judson – San Pierre.
Through the first half, neither team seemed able to pull away, trading basket to arrive at halftime with the JV Lady Bluejays up 17 – 16. NJSP hit four three-pointers in the half. After the break, the KV JV went cold, scoring only three in the third quarter while Judson hit for 10. In the fourth quarter, KV came to life, scoring 14 to just seven for the visitors.
KV found themselves up by one as time wound down but NJSP drew a foul and Emma Chambers made both to win the game.
Kate Thomas and Marissa Howard both scored eight for the young Lady Kougars and Laynie Capellari scored seven. Lady Bluejay Jocilyn Radtke was the top scorer overall with 10 points.
at Wheatfield
North Judson JV 10 – 07 – 10 – 07 = 34
Kankakee Valley JV 09 – 07 – 03 – 14 = 33
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
JV Lady BlueJays: Emma Chambers 0-1-2-2-5; Mia Mittmoen 0-1-1-0-3; Olivia Burkett 0-0-4-1-1;
Gabby Boyd 0-0-5-3-3; Jocilyn Radtke 2-2-0-0-10; Kennedy Baxter 0-0-0-0-0; Hanna Chaffins 0-1-0-0-3; Maddie Marin 0-0-0-0-0; Laci Garbison 2-0-4-1-5; Morgan Hensley 2-0-0-0-4.
JV Lady Kougars: Kate Thomas 3-0-6-2-8; Laynie Capellari 2-0-4-3-7; Grace Schurman 1-0-2-1-3; Abby Grandchamp 1-0-0-0-2; Faith Mauger 1-0-0-0-2; Elise Kaspar 2-0-0-0-4; Marissa Howard 4-0-0-0-8; Blythe Campbell 0-0-0-0-0; Ava McKim 0-0-0-0-0.