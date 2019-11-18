WHEATFIELD — On Monday, Nov. 11, the Kankakee Valley Athletic Department, in addition to the Varsity Awards previously announced, also honored the Junior Varsity and freshmen members of the Fall Sports teams.
Junior Varsity Cheerleaders receiving awards were Sophie Sullivan as JV Most Spirited, Rachel Fisher as JV Most Dedicated, Kailyn Lubotina as Best JV Tumbler, Elia Stowers for JV Best Jumps and, Avery Misch for Best Stunts.
For Junior Varsity Football, Jack Lamka was the JV Most Valuable Offensive player, Caleb Swallow was the JV Most Valuable Defensive player and Michael Dennie was the recipient of the coveted Scott Patrick Award.
For Freshmen Football, Caleb Deardorff was the Most Valuable Offensive player, Max Lustig was the Most Valuable Defensive player, Zach Dodson received the Freshman Scott Patrick Award
Boys Soccer players winning JV special awards included: Eliot Cates as Offensive MVP, Freddy Del Cal Rodriguez as Defensive MVP and Hunter Slayton won for Mental Attitude. Patrick Hershman was named Most Improved.
In Tennis, Braden Misch was the JV Most Valuable Player, Hayden Dase was Most Improved and Tom Evans received the JV Impact Player Award.
Volleyball players winning special awards at the JV and Freshman levels of play included: Elise Kasper as JV Most Valuable Player; Jillian Swart as JV Most Improved; Ava McKim as winner of the JV Kougar Pride Award; Abbigail Wilheim and Julia Dykstra as Freshman Co-MVPs; Faith Mauger as Freshman Most Improved; and, Carley Stowers won the Freshman Kougar Pride Award..