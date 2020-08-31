WHEATFIELD — Prior to the Friday night game against Wheeler, KVHS held an event usually reserved for the last home game of the season rather than the second. The senior members of the football team and the cheerleaders were presented, along with their parents or guardians, due to the uncertainty of the season's length due to the COVID pandemic.
Honored were football players Kyle Boyer, Eli Carden, Ilija Dobrijevich, Tyler Feddeler, Austin Frederick, Lohan Fugett, Brandon Gillespie, Maxwell Hunter, Markus Ritchie, Ryan Tinnel and Ivan Wright, as well as Football Managers Nadia Hemphill and Jenna Winkler. For the cheerleaders, seniors Chloe Brown, Megan Mikels, Ali Risner and Gracie Witvoet were feted.
Kyle Boyer is the son of William and Ann Boyer of DeMotte. He has participated in football for four years. Kyle is undecided on his plans for the future.
Eli Carden is the son of Justin and Kelly Carden of Wheatfield. He has participated in football and basketball for four years and National Honor Society for two years. Eli is undecided on a college but plans to go for a Business Degree.
Ilija Dobriejevich is the son of Ilija and Maureen Dobrijevich of DeMotte. He has participated in football for four years. He plans to go to school at Caterpiller to become a diesel mechanic.
Tyler Feddeler is the son of Noel and Tom Feddeler of Wheatfield. He has participated in football and baseball for four years and wrestling for one year. Tyler plans to join the Electrician Union.
Austin Frederick is the son of Kristy and Mike Burgos of DeMotte. He has participated in football, Pop Warner Football, DeMotte Little League, Babe Ruth Travel Ball and baseball for four years. Austin plans on going to a trade school.
Logan Fugett is the son of Larry and Julie Fugett of DeMotte. He has participated in football for four years, baseball for two years, basketball for one year and was a Freshman Mentor. Logan plans to attend college for nursing
Brandon Gillespie is the son of Christine and Ronald Gillespie of DeMotte. He has participated in football for one year and FCA Club for two years. Brandon plans to join the National Guard.
Maxwell Hunter is the son of Kristie and Chris Hunter of Wheatfield. He has participated in football, baseball and FCA for four years and FFA for two years. Maxwell is undecided on a college but would like to study Agricultural Engineering.
Markus Ritchie is the son of Mark and Jenelle Ritchie of DeMotte. He has participated in football and track for four years. Markus plans on attending college and majoring in construction management.
Ryan Tinnel is the son of Casey Bean and Jim Tinnel of DeMotte. He has participated in football and baseball for four years. Ryan is undecided on a college but would like to study business and play baseball.
Ivan Wright is the son of Ken and Diana Wright of Wheatfield. He has participated in football for three years, FCA for two years, track and marching band for one year. Ivan is actively pursuing a college career playing football and is undecided on a major.
Nadia Hemphill is the daughter of Norman and Jennifer Hemphill of DeMotte. She has participated in football as a manager for five years, Sunshine Club for three years and is the 2020 club president, Golf and Interact Club for two years and softball for one year. Nadia plans to attend IUN and major in Social Work with a minor in Criminal Justice. She would also like to play golf for the Red Hawks. While in college she would like to work as a 911 dispatcher.
Jenna Winkler is the daughter of Heather Fleeger and Shane Winkler of DeMotte and Lafayette. She has participated as a football manager, Freshman Mentor and cheerleader for two years, and Unified Track for one year. Jenna is undecided on a college but would like to go for nursing
Chloe Brown is the daughter of Norman and Valerie Brown of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheerleading, Friends of Rachel Club, and Sorrowful Mother Youth Group for four years, National Honor Society for three years, Freshman Mentors for two years, Health Science Club and CNA Class for one year. Chloe Brown plans on attending Purdue University or Purdue Northwest to study nursing.
Megan Mikels is the daughter of Shayla and Ryan Mikels of DeMotte. She has participated in cheerleading for three years, Environmental Club and band for two years. Megan plans to go to IU Fort Wayne and major in Ultrasound Technology.
Ali Risner is the daughter of Michele and Bryan Risner of Wheatfield. She has participated in 4-H for seven years, orchestra for four years, volleyball and National Honor Society for three years, Interact Club for two years, cheer and United as One for one year and Sorrowful Mother Church Youth Group. Ali plans to attend Purdue University to study Elementary Education and teach fifth grade.
Gracie Witvoet is the daughter of Rob and Jodie Witvoet of Wheatfield. She has participated in cheerleading, Student Council, vice president of Interact Club and Sorrowful Mother Youth Group for four years, Freshman Mentor, Sunshine and Friends of Rachel for two years and she is the senior class president.Gracie plans to attend Purdue University and major in Elementary Education.