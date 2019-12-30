WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Wrestling team made the most of their home mat advantage to win the eight team super dual meet held on Friday, Dec. 27. The Kougars went 5 – 0 in the meet to become champions. Competing in the meet were Winamac, Griffith, Munster, Wheeler, Crown Point, Polytechnic, Hanover Central and the host Kougars.
In addition to KV’s 5 – 0, the team records for the day were: Winamac 4-1, Wheeler 3-2, Crown Point 3-2, Griffith 2-3, Polytechnic 2-3, Munster 1-4 and Hanover Central went 0-5.
In the opening round, KV beat Winamac 47-36, Griffith beat Munster 37-36, Wheeler beat Crown Point 38-31 and Polytechnic beat Hanover 44-34. In round two, KV beat Munster 50-18, Winamac beat Griffith 58-24, Polytechnic beat Crown Point 40-35 and Wheeler beat Hanover 53-30. In the third round, KV beat Griffith 45-24, Winamac beat Munster 51-24, Crown Point beat Hanover 54-24 and Wheeler beat Polytechnic 38-36.
In the fourth set of matches, KV beat Polytechnic 48-35, Winamac beat Wheeler 51-30, Griffith beat Hanover 52-24 and Crown Point beat Munster 42-36. In the final match-ups, KV beat Wheeler, Winamac beat Polytechnic 51-29, Crown Point beat Griffith 42-36 and Munster beat Hanover 44-36.
Each Kankakee Valley wrestler competed five times during the day with competition beginning at 9 a.m. after the completion of weigh-ins.