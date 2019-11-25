HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley began defense of its Northwest Crossroads Conference title with a 38-23 win over league host Highland Friday night.
The Lady Kougars (4-2, 1-0 in the NCC) used a 16-5 edge in the second period to pull away from the Trojans, who fall to 1-7 overall and 0-1 in league play.
KV won despite hitting just 14 of 58 shots (24 percent). Senior Sam Martin had a game-high 10 points and added 10 rebounds and two assists.
Sophomore Taylor Schoonveld had eight points, six rebounds and three steals and Colby Sizemore, a freshman, chipped in seven points.
Senior Karmen Nowak had six rebounds, three assists and two steals and classmate Courtney Sizemore added three steals and two assists.