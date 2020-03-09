PORTAGE — The Lady Kougar Track and Field team are off and running toward another record-setting season with to finishes at the Portage Open Indoor meet held on Saturday, March 7.
Senior all-around athlete Kailee Tuesburg had a magnificent meet, tying the KVHS School Record in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet to win the event. The jump ties her with Bree Babe and is also Tuesburg’s personal best. The height placed her among the state’s best and she accomplished this in the first meet of the season. Tuesburg also ran a solid lead-off section in the 4x200 Relay which finished in 1:55.69.
The dynamic duo of sophomore Taylor Schoonveld and freshman Emily Nannenga took first and second in the high jump. Nannenga cleared 5’6” to win and Schoonveld cleared 5’4” to place in the event. Nannega nearly cleared the school record of 5’7.25” but clipped the bar. Schoonveld made it to the state meet in this event last year. Both young ladies should reach that pinnacle this year.
Junior Maddy Friant threw a personal record 33’1” in the Shot Put on Friday night in the Region Rumble and placed fourth on Saturday with a distance of 31’11.25”
The Relay teams all placed well on Saturday. The 4x200 team of Tuesburg, Ava McKim, Elise Kasper and Courtney Sizemore were sixth in1:55.69. The 4x400 squad of Kasper, Laynie Capellari, Nannenga and Schoonveld took third in 4:24.31. The 4x800 team was also third in 10:57.81 with runs by Halle Frieden, Blythe Campbell, Emily Wilson and Samantha Martin. The Distance Medley Relay team also took third in 14:08.03 with runs by Frieden, Grace Schurman, Wilson and Martin.
Head Girls’ Track Coach Lane Lewallen was ecstatic after the meet.
“I knew we looked to be strong this year, but these performances are off the charts for this time of year and with training just having started, even more impressive, but our training is obviously going very well,” said Lewallen. “I’m so impressed with where we are right now and we want to stay healthy and build wisely on this.”