MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley may have to settle for second place in the Northwest Crossroads Conference girls’ basketball race this winter.
For the first time in five years, the four-time defending NCC champions are in second place after Munster claimed a 47-39 home victory Saturday night.
The loss snapped a 25-game win streak in league play for KVHS, which is one game in back of Munster (16-4, 4-0 in the NCC) at 3-1.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Kougars, who are 11-8 overall.
The Kougars did catch Munster by the end of the third period to tie the game at 34-34. But Munster outscored KV, 13-5, in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten in the NCC.
The Mustangs’ only remaining league game is this week against Highland (7-12, 1-3 in the NCC). KV hopes to force a Munster win with a win over Andrean this week.
Senior Karmen Nowak had 14 points, five rebounds and eight steals in KV’s loss to the Mustangs. She hit 5 of 10 shots from the foor.
Teammate Courtney Sizemore added 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Nowak and Sizemore combined to hit 10 of 19 shots while the rest of the team was just 4 of 29.
Sophomore Taylor Schoonveld had eight points and senior Sam Martin had eight rebounds.