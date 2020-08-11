ST. JOHN — Kankakee Valley incoming freshman Brynlee DeBoard caught some top-notch area golfers flat-footed during last Friday’s Lake Central Invitational when she shot a 79 at Palmira Golf and Country Club. The 79 also set her own personal record as she had never before broke 80 strokes.
How good is DeBoard? In the first three invites that the Lady Kougars have competed in, she has been top-five in all. In addition to winning the medal at Lake central, she finished third at the Rensselaer Invite and fifth at Kankakee Valley’s own invite, held Monday.
“I’m so proud of her,” said KVHS Coach Emily Myers, who has seen her share of top-notch golfers. “She has so much potential and concentrates so well.”
Winning the medal is all the more impressive in that it occurred on the notorious Palmira course, which is one of the longest in area and is a course that DeBoard had never set foot on before.
The concentration that Myers spoke of definitely was needed after DeBoard hit for a triple bogey on a Par-3 hole but followed that up by recording three straight pars to recover. That triple-bogey (three-over-par) included putting her ball in the water and having to take a drop but DeBoard was able to put all of that out of her mind.
The top team was the host Lake Central Indians with 362 with Munster second as a team at 372 strokes, led by the overall runner-up finish of Ananya Sharma who shot an 80. Norah Rossman of Valpo showed at third individually shooting an 82 and Crown Point was third team-wise with a 380.