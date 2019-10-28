WHEATFIELD — Just prior to the last home game of the regular season, the Kankakee Valley Athletic Department honored the 13 senior players and one senior manager for their contributions to Kougar Football. Honored were Manager Miranda Dezelich, Will Dyniewski, Alex Edmond, JD Jonkman, Blake Nemcevic, Tate Perez, Tristan Pyzynski, Lance Solomey, Robby Suczynski, Nathan Swafford, Chace Uylaki, Reece Williams, Colton Wright and Dalton Zacharias.
Miranda Dezelich is the daughter of Milan and Diedre Dezelich of DeMotte. She has participated in Girls’ Soccer, FFA, football manager, wrestling manager, United as One, Unified Track, Students with a Testimony, orchestra, Powder Puff and the Manufacturing Club. She plans to attend Ancilla College to become a Veterinarian Nurse.
Will Dyniewski is the son of Tammy and Mick Dyniewski of DeMotte. He has participated in football and basketball for all four years and has been a member of FCA for two years. He plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation.
Alex Edmond is the son of Tanya and Eric Edmond of DeMotte. He has played football all four years and plans to join the U.S. Navy.
JD Jonkman is the son of Brandi and Brad Jonkman of DeMotte. He has participated in football for two years, wrestling and DeMotte Boxing Club for four years and Manufacturing Club for one year. He plans to join Pipefitters Local 597 after graduation.
Blake Nemcevic is the son of Amanda and Peter Nemcevic of Wheatfield. He has participated in football and broadcasting for three years, baseball for two years and cheer for one year. He plans to study Pre-Pharmacy at Manchester University.
Tayte Perez is the son of Carlos Perez of DeMotte and Aimee Clark of Roundup, Montana. He has participated in football, cheer and Environmental Club for one year and soccer for two years. Tayte plans to head into the workforce, either as a scaffolder or as a Montana miner.
Tristan Pyzynski is the son of Monica and David Pyzynski of DeMotte. He has participated in football for four years, has been a cheer lifter for three years, a member of the Keener Township Fire Dept. for 1.5 years and Boy Scouts for 12 years. He plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Fire, Arson and Explosion Investigation.
Lance Solomey is the son of Kimberly and Shane Solomey of Wheatfield. He has participated in football and track for four years and wrestling for one year. He plans to join Operating Engineers Local 150.
Robert Suczynski is the son of Andrea and Robert Suczynski of Wheatfield. He has participated in football for four years and baseball for one. He plans to join Millwright Union Local 1076 after graduation.
Nathan Swafford is the son of Daniel Swafford and Giselle Nordengreen of Wheatfield. He has participated in football for all four years and FFA for one year. He plans to join Pipefitters Local 597 after graduation.
Chace Uylaki is the son of Amber Uylaki of Wheatfield. He has participated in football for all four years and wrestling for one year. He plans to major in Sports Medicine and Physiology at West Virginia University.
Reece Williams is the son of Elisa and David Williams of Wheatfield. He has participated in football for four years, National Honor Society for three years, and wrestling, basketball and BPA for one year. Reece plans to attend either AGM or West Virginia University to study Petroleum Engineering.
Colton Wright is the son of Jennifer and Andy Terborg and Christopher Wright of Wheatfield. He has participated in football and track for three years, Fishing Club for two years and basketball for one year. He plans to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio to become a High Performance Technician.
Dalton Zacharias is the son of Shannon and Matt Zacharias of Wheatfield. He has participated in football, cheer, FCA and Environmental Club for one year, soccer for three years and baseball for four years. He plans to major in Law Enforcement and minor in Animal Biology but is undecided on a college. His goal is to work for the Department of Natural Resources.