WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Cheerleaders had some help for the first quarter of last Friday’s football game as over 100 mini versions joined them on the track. Wearing T-shirts reading “Bows & Bling, Its a Kougar Cheer Thing”, the girls both young and older were all smiles.
Coach Samantha Puskac, her assistant coaches and the current KV Cheer Squad had hosted the mini-campers at the high school for two nights during the week before to learn the cheers and moves for the game. The camp was open to pre-kindergarten through sixth gade.