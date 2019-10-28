WHEATFIELD — Just prior to the last home game of the regular season, the Kankakee Valley Athletic Department honored the six senior members of the Cheer Squad for their contributions. Honored were Makayla Chittenden, Ariyanna Colon, Valorie Gerling, Lifter Alex Morrison, Kirstyn Rentschler and Gianna Reyes.
Makayla Chittenden is the daughter of Michelle and Paul Chittenden of DeMotte. She has been a cheerleader for four years, and is the captain this year. She has also been involved in Sunshine Club, Interact Club, SADD, and Friends of Rachel. She plans to attend either Ivy Tech or IUN to become a pediatric nurse.
Ariyanna Colon is the daughter of Julian and Kristal Colon of Wheatfield. She has been a four-year cheerleader, a member of the Friends of Rachel and has donated time at the food pantry for the past two years. She plans to work in the Medical profession but has not chosen a college yet.
Valorie Gerling is the daughter of Melinda Strong of DeMotte. She has been a cheerleader for two years and is a member of FCCLA. She plans to study Veterinarian Medicine at Purdue University.
Alex Morrison is the son of Dawn and Aaron Morrison of DeMotte. He has been a lifter for four years and played football for two years. He plans to go to college to become an Art Teacher.
Kirstyn Rentschler is the daughter of April and Chad Rentschler of DeMotte. She has participated in All-Star Cheerleading for 11 years, high school cheerleading for two years, and is a member of National Honor Society, Choir, Art Club, and has played Powder Puff. She plans on attending Indiana State University for nursing.
Gianna Reyes was escorted by her sister Neva Reyes of DeMotte. She has been involved in cheerleading for all four years. She is the current President of the Sunshine Club and has been active in National Honor Society, Freshman Mentors and Choir. She plans to attend Indiana University to study Psychology and eventually pursue a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy.