WHEATFIELD — Despite suffering a 5 – 0 loss to Munster, the boys of the Kankakee Valley Soccer program still had reason to celebrate on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Fans, friends and family had all gathered between the JV and Varsity games to honor the five senior players and one senior manager of the boys’ soccer team.
Honored were Eduardo Anguiano, Isaiah Clair, Wesley Higdon, Jose Del Val Rodriguez, Reece Wangen and Erica Santamaria.
Forward and midfielder Eduardo Anguiano is the son of Felipe Anguiana of DeMotte. He has played soccer for all four years and is also active in the Criminal Justice Club and is a Freshman Mentor. He is also active with the South Shore Leadership Center. He plans to attend Indiana University to study Law Enforcement.
Forward and midfielder Isaiah Clair is the son of Faron and Melanie Clair of Wheatfield. Clair has participated in both soccer and track. He also plans to study Law Enforcement after high school.
Goal Keeper Wesley Higdon, Jr. is the son of Faron and Melanie Clair of Wheatfield. He is a team captain this year and is also active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Higdon plans to attend Ivy Tech for welding and to become a member of the volunteer fire department.
Defenseman Jose Del Val Rodriguez is the son of Jose Del Val Nunez and Ana Rodriguez of Fair Oaks. He has played high school soccer for three years and been a member of the Track and Field team for two years. He plans to attend Ivy Tech to study Law Enforcement.
Defense player Reece Wangen is the son of Steve and Stephany Wangen of DeMotte. He is a team captain and has played soccer for the high school for all four years. He has been a member of the orchestra and the Swim Team for four years, National Honor Society for three years and Unified Track for two years. He plans to attend Purdue University to study Chemical Engineering.
Manager Erica Santamaria is the daughter of Walter and Lucy Santamaria of Fair Oaks. She has been the soccer manager for one year, and been in choir, participating in solo and ensemble for all four years. She has been involved in Academic Superbowl, Book Club, Foreign Language Club and Speech and Debate for three years. She has participate in Academic Decathlon, Academic Cup an Environmental Club for one year.