WHEATFIELD — Just a couple of minutes in to their seasoning-opening scrimmage on Friday, Nov. 22, against Griffith, two Kougars and one Panther had already left the floor bruised and/or bleeding. Both teams were playing like it was a game that mattered instead of just a scrimmage.
Elijah Carden and Cole Cavinder were the Kougars who did not return and their absence put a further strain on Coach Bill Shepherd who was already playing with just six Varsity players at his disposal due to injuries and non-game-related issues.
Those absences put Nick Mikash, Will Dyniewski, Jeb Boissy and Luke Andree front and center as their team’s only Varsity players with JV members filling in the gaps. That hodge-podge worked well enough for the first period but not so well for the other three “varsity” periods. The actual Junior Varsity squad also took a turn in between periods two and three.