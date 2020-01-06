WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School Athletic Director John Gray announced that two special events will occur during regularly scheduled basketball games at the school this week.
On Thursday night, Jan. 9, the game will benefit the American Cancer Society as North Judson-San Pierre comes to town to take on the Lady Kougars. The KV girls will wear their pink uniforms during the game and North Judson and KV will wear purple Roll Ridley t-shirts to warm up in. There will be a junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the boys’ teams will meet Munster in the Kougars’ Den with start times of 5:30 p.m. (JV) and 7 p.m. for varsity. Between games, the Champions Together Special Olympics banner will be presented to recognize KVHS for once again working to provide differently-abled students with the chance to compete in athletics.
At halftime of the varsity game, the Champions Together teams from both Munster and KV will engage in a basketball competition.