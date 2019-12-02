WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Athletic Department recently announced the recipients of the Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference Honors. This includes athletes in all fall sports named to the first, second or honorable mention All-Conference Teams as well as those named to the All-Conference Academic Team.
From the Lady Kougars’ Soccer team, Mya Herrema, McKenna Molden Karmen Nowak and Carley Riffett were all named to Academic All-Conference honors. Herrema, Nowak and Julianna Barlog were each named to First Team All-Conference while Morgan Moslow was named to the Second Team and Kate Thomas received honorable mention honors.
Nolan McKim was also named to the NCC Academic All-Conference team and the All-State All-Academic Team, representing boys’ tennis.
For girls’ golf, Halle Gutwein was named to the First Team All-Conference and Sara Groen was named to the Second Team. Gutwein, Groen, Emmagrace Biernat and Alex Saxon all received Academic Honors.
Nathan Swafford, Tyler Feddeler, Eli Carden and Robbie Suczynski were all named to the Football All-Conference First Team while Reece Williams and Kyle Boyer were named to the Second Team. Will Dyniewski received an honorable mention. Williams, Colton Wright and Tristen Pyzynski were named to the Academic Team.
For volleyball, Alexis Broyles and Courtney Sizemore were named to the First Team, Mya Przybylski received Second Team honors and Kailee Webster was an honorable mention. Webster was also named to the All-Conference Academic team.
Justin Hoffman and Ethan Tillema received First Team honors for boys’ cross-country while Micah Adams was Second Team, and Trent Thomas received an honorable mention. Adams and Tillema also received Academic Honors.
For girls’ cross-country, Samantha Martin was named to the First Team, Halle Frieden was named Second Team and Emilee Wilson was an honorable mention. Martin and Abby Robinson were also on the All-Academic list.
On the boys’ soccer team, Wesley Higdon and Julian Colon received First Team honors, Eduardo Anguiano was named to the Second Team and Joel Gomez received an honorable mention. Anguiano and Reece Wangen were named to the All-Academic team.
Cheerleaders receiving All-Academic team honors were Kirstyn Rentschler and Gianna Reyes.