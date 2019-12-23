WHEATFIELD — The Kougar Boys’ Basketball team spanked the visiting North Newton Spartans on Saturday, Dec. 21, 88 – 49. Three Kougars finished in double figures, led by sophomore Nick Mikash’ 21 points which came from a combination of slashing in on his own and putting back up the errant shots of his teammates. Gavin Herrema put up 18, which included four three-pointers, and Eli Carden had 16 in the game.
The Kougars were relentless and ferocious on both ends of the court. On defense, KV forced the Spartans to work extra hard to even get near the basket, while on offense the Kats shared the ball with lightning passes and misdirection. KV ruled the rebound on both ends of the court.
For North Newton’s part, the team continues to show improvement this year and did not back down to the Kougars. They were simply overmatched. Three Spartans also finished in double-digits. Braden Merriman led the team with 14 points, Austin Goddard had 13 and Kyler Rainford dropped in 11.
One thing that was obvious to all in attendance was that both teams need to improve at the free-throw line. The Kougars were 9-for-23 at the charity strip, shooting 39 percent. The Spartans fared even worse, making just 4-of-19 for 21 percent.
In the Junior Varsity match-up before the main event, the J.V. Spartans fared worse than their older counterparts, falling 44 – 9 to the younger Kougars. The K.V. J.V. were led by the 14 point output of Jude Gott but had six other players also contribute on offense.
Off the court, the Kougars’ Den was enlivened by the presence of 46 band alumni who joined the 68 high school band students playing in the pep band.
at Wheatfield
North Newton: 08 – 14 – 15 – 12 = 49
Kankakee Valley: 19 – 18 – 24 – 27 = 88
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Spartans: Dylan Taylor 1-0-0-0-2; Austin Goddard 4-1-5-2-13; Kyler Rainford 5-0-5-1-11; Braden Merriman 7-0-3-0-14; Cade Ehlinger 2-0-3-0-4; Griffin Swank 0-0-2-1-1; Cole Petri 0-0-0-0-0; Robbie Domonkos 2-0-1-0-4.
Kougars: Matt Caldwell 2-0-5-2-4; Riley Jordan 1-2-0-0-8; Elijah Carden 4-2-5-2-16; Will Dyniewski 3-0-3-1-7; Cole Cavinder 2-0-0-0-4; Nick Mikash 10-0-4-1-21; Gavin Herrema 2-4-4-2-18; Tyler Martin 2-1-2-1-8; Jeb Boissy 0-0-0-0-0; Hayden Dase 0-0-0-0-0.