KNOX — Kankakee Valley improved to 3-0 with a 5-0 romp of host Knox in prep boys’ tennis action Tuesday.
The Kougars swept all three singles, with No. 1 player Cole Brzezinski winning 6-2, 6-0 over Ethan Sanders. No. 2 player Jake Boissy was embroiled in a three-set thriller, disposing of Knox’s Devan Hines by 1-6, 6-2 and 10-3 scores.
At No. 3 singles, Connor Biernat competed in his first singles match, beating Brock Taulbee, 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles pair of Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin won 6-2, 6-3 against Josh Fletcher and Gabe Manning and Colton Pribyl and Jeb Boissy dispatched Knox’s Gabe Bottorff and Carter Forrelli, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
In the junior varsity contest, the Kougars swept Knox in five matches. Braden Misch, Tom Evans and James Pisarski won singles matches and the doubles teams of Haden Dase and Jimmy Bonicontro and Misch and Evans also won. The JV squad improves to 3-0 on the season.