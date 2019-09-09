WHEATFIELD — Playing a Saturday morning game on Sept. 7 on the old grass field at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School, the Kougar Boys’ Soccer team easily controlled the visiting Morgan Township Cherokees, 3 – 0.
All three goals came at the foot of senior Eduardo Anguiano. Anguiano scored first in the 27th minute of the first half with a shot to the back of the net fed by Joel Gomez. After that, neither team could find the net before the break.
Goal two didn’t come until four minutes into the second half when Gomez again fed a streaking Anguiano to score. The hat trick happened when sophomore Cole Watson headed a ball back into play and Anguiano slipped it into the net.
KV Keeper Wesley Higdon had 12 saves but the defense of Julian Colon, Reece Wangen and Aiden Thompson kept the Cherokees from making any clear shots.
The Kougars finished the week with an overall record of 3 – 2 – 2 and 1 – 0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.