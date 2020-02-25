WHEATFIELD — Less than two weeks will pass before Hanover Central and Kankakee Valley do battle again.
The favored Wildcats (20-2) will open Class 3A Sectional 18 action on their home floor next week against the Kougars (8-13), who lost 52-45 at home on Feb. 22.
The teams will reconnect on March 3 in Cedar Lake.
“We had a handful of kids who wanted to draw Hanover even before we played them (Saturday),” KV coach Bill Shepherd said. “But after playing them (Feb. 22), to a man they wanted Hanover. I think if we’re going to play them, why not play them on Tuesday night.”
Fans who anticipated a Hanover/KV championship final are left disappointed after the blind draw put those two teams in the very first game. New Prairie (11-10), which could be considered a darkhorse contender along with KV and Knox, get doormat Wheeler (1-18) in next Tuesday’s other opener.
Shepherd and his staff have watched more film on Hanover Central than any other in the tournament.
“They’re the one team I know the best in sectional. There is not a lot of prep work for me for this one,” he said.
Hanover showed a good portion of its offensive sets against KV Saturday, but didn’t sway too far from its comfort zone on the defensive end.
“Offensively, the showed a lot of what we’ve seen in their games,” Shepherd said. “They didn’t show us much defensively. They ran man-to-man all night and we’ve seen them do more on the defensive side.
“But we have some wrinkles for them that they haven’t seen also.”
The Kougars struggled to hit shots early in their loss to Hanover, knocking down 2 of 18 shots in the first quarter to fall behind by nine points. Senior guards Gavin Herrema and Tyler Martin were an uncharacteristic 0 of 9 from the floor combined.
“I can’t fathom them shooting like they did,” Shepherd said. “I went back over the film and we had open shots. We just didn’t make some shots we normally make, especially with no one in our face.
“If you catch us on the right night, we can put up 70 on the board pretty quick. If we come out shooting like we can, we can score.”
Herrema leads the Kougars in scoring at 16.9, but managed just six points in last week’s meeting with Hanover. He was 3 of 11 from the floor.
Nick Mikash, KV’s exciting sophomore forward, averages 14.7 ppg. and junior Eli Carden averages 11 ppg.
Seniors Dominic Lucido and TJ Burt average 14.1 and 13.2 ppg., respectively, for the Wildcats. Landen Bubusiak, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, adds 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Burt, however, was unable to play at KVHS after cutting his hand. He should be able to return for sectional.
“He’s a big-time energy player and he’s a real good athlete,” Shepherd said of Burt. “We’ll have to take him into account, but then again, that takes someone off the floor for them, too.”
Knox (11-9) will face the Hanover/KV winner in Friday’s semifinals and River Forest (6-15) will play either Wheeler or New Prairie in the other semifinal.
KVHS is 2-1 against the sectional field, beating Wheeler and Knox. The Kougars had won four of five games down the stretch before Hanover collected its 20th win at the Kougar Den to tie a school record for wins.
The unranked Wildcats are 3-0 vs. the field, with wins over KV, Wheeler and River Forest. They are 8-1 at home, with the one loss coming against Kouts on Feb. 21.