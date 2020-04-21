WHEATFIELD — In conjunction with the Kankakee Valley High School virtual Winter Sports Awards, athletes who were selected for All-Conference and, in some cases, All-State Awards for both their sport or academically were also announced.
In wrestling, Cole Solomey, Tyler Tillema and Aiden Sneed were named as First Team All-Conference selections, Caleb Swallow, Nolan Gronkiewicz and J.D. Jonkman were Second-team honorees and Honorable Mentions went to Caleb Swallow, Jason Celorio and Zach Dobson. Jonkman and Beau DeYoung were Academic All-Conference selections. Beau DeYoung and Jonkman were also Senior All-State Academic selections by the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association and Hayden DeYoung and Aiden Sneed were junior level Academic All-State honorees.
In swimming, Kirsten West was a Second-team All-Conference selection for the girls and Reece Wangen was an Academic All-Conference for the boys.
In Girls' Basketball, Samantha Martin was an Academic All-State choice and both she and Karmen Novak received Academic All-Conference honors.
For Boys' Basketball, Gavin Herream was chosen for the All-Conference First Team and Nick Mikash was selected for the Second Team.