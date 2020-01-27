WHEATFIELD — The Kougars Boys’ Basketball team had an up-down weekend with a win on the road on Friday followed by a loss at home on Saturday. KV knocked Knox on Jan. 24, 81 – 65, but fell on Jan. 25, 41 – 68 to the Red Devils.
Friday night’s game found the Kougars hitting on all cylinders against Knox with five players in double figures, led by the 20 of Elijah Carden. Right behind at 17 was Gavin Herrema, who hit his 1,000th career point at Kankakee Valley after transferring this year after three seasons at Covenant Christian. Sophomore standout Nick Mikash had 16, senior Tyler Martin had 13, and junior Matt Caldwell had 11. Redskin Kale McIntire led all scorers with 35.
“Knox is in the same sectional as KV so getting a win against them in the regular season was very important,” said Coach Bill Shepherd.
The shoe was on the other foot the next night as KV was on the receiving end of a scoring frenzy by Lowell, especially junior Division 1 prospect Christopher Mantis who put up 31 while also ruling the boards. Mantis, at 6’6” moved gracefully on the inside while also hitting six treys. He even threw down a monster dunk that had both sides clapping. Sophomore Hunter Polak added 15.
For KV, only Herrema reached double figures with 15. Mikash bubbled just under with nine.
The Kougars were unable to get into a flow against the Red Devils as Lowell disrupted their every move. It seemed that for every adjustment made by the KV coaching staff, Lowell had an answer.
At Knox 01-24-2020
Kankakee Valley 18 – 20 – 18 – 25 = 81
Knox 11 – 20 – 17 – 17 = 65
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Kougars: Matt Caldwell 3-1-3-2-11; Gavin Herrema 3-3-3-2-17; Riley Jordan 0-0-0-0-0; Elijah Carden 7-2-1-0-20; Tyler Martin 6-0-1-1-13; Nick Mikash 8-0-1-0-16; Hayden Dase 0-0-0-0-0; Luke Andree 0-1-2-1-4.
Redskins: Connor Wagner 3-0-4-2-8; Cade Short 3-1-3-2-11; Austin Taulbee 2-1-2-2-9; Kale McIntire 14-0-8-7-35; Brock Tailbee 0-0-0-0-0; Braxton Geller 1-0-0-0-2; Ethan Cole 0-0-0-0-0.
At Wheatfield 01-25-2020
Lowell 18 – 22 – 13 – 15 = 81
Kankakee Valley 08 – 10 – 08 – 15 = 41
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Red Devils: Cayden Vasko 1-2-2-1-9; Tyson Chavez 0-0-2-2-2; Cameron Stojancevich 1-0-2-1-3; Hunter Polak 2-3-2-2-15; Adam Richardson 1-0-0-0-2; Zach Lomalie 0-2-0-0-6; Kyler Newcom 0-0-1-0-0; Christopher Mantis 5-6-5-3-31.
Kougars: Matt Caldwell 0-0-0-0-2; Gavin Herrema 3-3-1-0-15; Riley Jordan 1-1-2-1-6; Elijah Carden 0-1-0-0-3; Tyler Martin 2-0-0-0-4; Nick Mikash 4-0-2-1-9; Hayden Dase 1-0-0-0-2; Luke Andree 0-0-0-0-0.