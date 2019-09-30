WHEATFIELD — On Monday, Sept. 23, the annual match-up of the Boys Soccer teams of Kankakee Valley and Covenant Christian was played in the new home of the Kougars. The non-conference match often takes on the aura of a playoff game, whether played at KV or CC. The stands are full and the players have played against and sometimes, with each other, as they have competed in both school and club soccer.
Usually an intensely competitive game, this year the Knights were simply no match for the Kougars and their depth as the Kats strutted away with a 4 – 0 win. Both teams feature single player scoring machines with Ben Lins of CCHS and Joel Gomez of KV. The difference was the supporting players of each team on both offense and defense.
The Kougar ‘D’ hounded Lins relentlessly, forcing him to take shots that despite the pressure, still nearly found their mark. Julian Colon was especially unrelenting and KV Keeper Wesley Higdon stopped everything sent his way. Higdon had 13 saves on the night. The Knights had 10 corners but could not convert any of them.
On offense, the Kougars were unstoppable. Well, at least one Kougar was. Joel Gomez had all four goals on the Knight with two coming in each half. Gomez first scored at the 24:01 mark of the first half after splitting six Knight defenders to net the ball cleanly. At 4:17 in the first, Gomez skipped a shot in low that just eluded Knights Keeper Kaleb Aukema.
After the break, both teams played even for quite awhile before the Kougars and Gomez again came to life. At the 17:22 mark, Gomez again netted the ball for the hat trick. He wasn’t done yet, however, and again scored at 9:11.
The win moved the Kougars to 7 – 3 – 2. The Junior Varsity team was also victorious over their CCHS counterparts with a 3 – 0 win on goals by Nathan Duttlinger, Will Sampson and Hayden Myers.