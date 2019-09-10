DEMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team is over the .500 mark.
On Saturday, the Kougars disposed of visiting Morgan Township, 3-0, on the old soccer field near the KV Intermediate School.
Eduardo Anguiano had all three goals for KV (3-2-2), breaking a 0-0 tie with his first goal at the 27:14 mark of the first half. He was assisted by Joel Gomez.
The score was 1-0 when Anguiano took another pass from Gomez and punched in his second goal. Cole Watson then assisted on Anguiano’s third goal late in the game to cap the scoring.
Julian Colon, Reece Wangen and Aidan Thompson held Morgan to zero clean shots in the contest. Wesley Higdon made 12 saves.