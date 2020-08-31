WHEATFIELD — For the second week in a row, the Kankakee Valley Kougars ran roughshod over their opponent as the beat up the Bearcats in a very physical one-sided game. Winning over Wheeler 45 — 7, the game was a no-doubter almost from the get-go.
Barely 10 seconds in, after electing to receive the kick to start the game, it was one play for one touchdown as senior Quarterback Eli Carden hit a streaking Ryan Tinnel with a 55-yard pass to score. A quick Markus Ritchie PAT made it 7 — 0.
The Kougar defense stopped Wheeler in just three-plays and punts and marched downfield again to score with a Carden keeper from one-yard out. Ritchie made it 14 — 0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.
As the second frame started, another Carden run from one yard out and it was 20 — 0 with the sure-footed Ritchie remaining perfect to go up 21 — 0 just four seconds into the second quarter. Barely two minutes later and Ritchie hit a 38-yard Field Goal to put it at 24 unanswered points for the Kats.
With 3:43 left in the half, Carden again crossed the goal line and Ritchie’s kick put the rout at 31 — 0. At the 2:10 mark, the Bearcats finally managed to make some headway with Quarterback Preston Morris running in from 55 yards out to make it 31 — 7 as the teams headed into the locker rooms for the break.
In the third, the Kougars were forced to punt but Carden’s kick pinned them deep. After three plays, they went for it on a fourth-and-one from their own 17 that turned the ball over to KV. Carden scored for his fourth time two plays later and Ritchie made it 38 — 7.
One last touchdown by the Kougars on a 30-yard run by Jack Lamka with 17 seconds left in the third and the clock was order to run continuously for the fourth quarter, mercifully ending the slaughter sooner.
“It was another physical ball game for us,” said KV Coach James Broyles after the game. “We wore them down and I can’t say enough about Eli. His adjustments and reads had everything clicking. He is evolving and getting better every game and his confidence and leadership are bringing his teammate’s play up as well.”