WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Kougars’ Boys Tennis team eked out a 3 – 2 decision on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to remain undefeated on their new home courts after spending the first part of the season perpetually on the road. The team beat the visiting their North Judson-San Pierre counterparts to move to 9 – 1 on the season (2 – 0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference).
Cole Brzezinski, playing Number One Singles, won in straight sets, 6 – 3, 7 – 5 over Hayden Kaminski. Numbers Two and Three singles did not fare as well. KV’s Jake Boissy lost a three-set marathon to Gavin Alonso, 7 – 5, 4 – 6 and 6 – 10, and Colton Pribyl fell to Caleb Shireman 2 – 6, 0 – 6.
It was the Doubles play that carried the day for the Kougars. Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin swept Blue Jays Andrew Attinger and Kyle Burkett, 6 – 1, 6 – 1 in Number One Doubles. In Two Doubles, Jeb Boissy and Conner Biernat notched a 6 – 1, 6 – 2 victory over Payton Cox and Kayden Ginder.
The Junior Varsity also emerged winners with a 3 – 1 score. Braden Misch defeated Wyatt Stowe 8 – 5 in JV One Singles. In Two Singles, Tom Evans overcame Kyle Japkowski by a score of 8 – 6. In Number One Doubles, Hayden Dase and James Pisarski beat A.J. Bau and Isaiah Meyers 8 – 2 while Jimmy Bonicontro and Santino Arambula lost to Bau and Meyers 2 – 6. The KV JV is now 7 – 1 on the season.