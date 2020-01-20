WHEATFIELD — On a frigid, cold morning five of the eight scheduled teams showed up to the Kankakee Valley High School Pool to compete in the annual Boys’ KV Invite. Three teams from the east were sidelined by the weather.
The Kougars would take second with 156 points, falling only to Lowell who had amassed 199 points in the meet. Rounding out the scoring were Hammond Morton with 89 points, South Newton with 46 and East Chicago Central with 36 points.
Lowell finished first in every event except diving which was won by KV’s Andrew Kirincic with 159.15 points. The Kougars did take second in many of the events.
Bryce Martin was second in the 200-yard Freestyle wit a time of 2:11.31 and also took third in the 100-yard Backstroke in 1:11.10. Bryce Brodner took second in the 100-yard Freestyle in 58.25 and Luke Bristol was second in the 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:16.76. Nick Pearson was second in the 100-yard Butterfly with a personal record of 1:06.67 and Chase Brown also set a personal record in the 500-yard freestyle to take second with a time of 6:22.78.
Kankakee Valley also took second in all three relay events. Martin, Bristol, Brodner and Reece Wangen completed the 200-yard Medley Relay in 2:03.20. Brodner, Martin, Brayden Kollada and Nicholas Pearson finished the 200-yard Freestyle Relay in 1:47.12. Kollada, Pearson, Brown and Parker Lane were second in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.