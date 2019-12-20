WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley competed against the Northwest Crossroads Conference’s best team when it hosted Munster in prep swimming on Tuesday.
The Seahorses won both the girls’ and boys’ meets, with the boys’ team winning by a 138-32 final.
The Kougars did pick up four third-place finishes, including the 200-yard medley relay team of Bryce Martin, Luke Bristol, Reece Wangen and Bryce Brodner; Brodner in the 50-yard freestyle in a PR time of 24.36 seconds; Martin in the 500 freestyle in 6:15.91; and the 200-yard free relay team of Martin, Nick Misner, Nick Pearson and Brodner.
Misner also had a PR time of 2:46.06 in the 200 individual medley.
KV’s girls’ team fell by a 142-41 final, picking up two seconds and five thirds.
Junior Kirstin West was second in the 500-yard free in 6:01.63 and was the anchor leg on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team with Gabrielle Oliver, Kristy Kohlhagen and Rylee Swafford.
Belle Eenigenburg was third in the 100 breaststroke, West captured third in the 200 IM, Oliver was third in the 50 free, the 200 medley relay team of Eenigenburg, West, Oliver and Brianna Castle was third and the 200 free relay squad of Kaitlyn Santaguida, Grace Edwards, Isabelle Eenigenburg and Swafford also placed third.
KV boys 5th at Twin Lakes
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ swim team finished fifth at the annual Twin Lakes Relays last Saturday.
The Kougars picked up a second-place finish and two thirds to finish with 52 points. Maconaquah won the team title with 138 points, followed by Delphi with 94 points. Twin Lakes was third, followed by KVHS and Manchester.
Earning second in the 200-yard freestyle relay were the foursome of Bryce Martin, Nick Pearson, Brayden Kollada and Bryce Brodmer in 1 minute, 43.28 seconds. It represented a season best for the team.
Teams finishing third were the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Chase Brown, Luke Bristol, Nick Misner and Brock Martin in 10:06.97 and the 200 backstroke relay squad of Martin, Reece Wangen, Pearson and Brodner in 2:12.12.
The 200 butterfly relay team of Pearson, Misner, Kollada and Brodner was fourth in 2:06.65 and the 200 free relay team of Martin, Andrew Kirincic, Kollada, Pearson and Brodner also finished fourth in 4:21.67.
Fifth-place finishers for KVHS were the 400 medley relay team (Misner, Brown, Wangen and Bristol), the 400 free relay squad (Wangen, Martin, Carson Hines and Hayden Myers), the 500 free relay team (Dylan Cook, Hines, Wangen and Martin) and the 300 free relay team of Hines, Myers, Martin, Brown, Bristol and Cook.
• On Dec. 12, the Kougars edged host Knox by a 100-77 final, with the team picking up four wins.
Parker Lane won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:20.76, with Bryce Brodner also claiming firsts in the 50-yard free in 24.4 seconds and the 100 free in 54.64.
The team’s 400-yard free relay team of Brodner, Brayden Kollada, Nick Pearson and Bryce Martin also won in 3:59.42.
Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Martin, Nick Misner, Chase Brown and Lane (2:31.17), Misner in the 200-yard individual medley (2:50.69), Pearson in the 100 butterfly, Brodner in the 500 free (6:20.02), the 200 free relay foursome of Martin, Kollada, Pearson and Brodner (1:45.25), Martin in the 100 backstroke (1:12.28) and Brown in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.11).
Girls Swimming
Lady Kougars 2nd at Griffith Invite
GRIFFITH — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team picked up a pair of firsts in finishing second overall at the Griffith Invitational last Saturday.
Junior Kirstin West had a hand in both wins, capturing the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 25.42 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:12.32.
The Kougars also picked up a second and five thirds to score 90 points. Champion Lowell had 177 points, with Wheeler third (34) and Hammond Morton fourth (29). Other teams to compete were Hammond Noll, Calumet and East Chicago.
Kristy Kohlhagen had a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle (2:24.28) and helped the 400 free relay team that included Kaitlyn Santaguida, Grace Edwards and Rylee Swafford take third in 4:46.27.
Other third-place finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Brianna Castle, Belle Eenigenburg, West and Gabbie Oliver; Oliver in the 50 freestyle and 100 free; and the 200 free relay team of Oliver, Swafford, Edwards and West.
• On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Kougars claimed nine firsts in disposing of host Knox by a 104.5-69.5 final.
Kirstin West picked up wins in the 200 IM (2:23.57) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.56), Kristy Kohlhagen won both the 200 freestyle in 2:29.20 and 500 free in 6:28.50 (with Abby Robinson third) and Gabbie Oliver was also a double winner, earning firsts in the 50 freestyle (29.05 seconds, a new personal record) and the 100 free (another PR in 1:05.05).
The 200 medley relay squad of Brianna Caste, Belle Eenigenburg, West and Oliver won in 2:19.01; the 200 free team of Swafford, Edwards, West and Oliver won in 2:01.84; and the 400 free relay foursome of Robinson, Edwards, Kohlhagen and Eenigenburg won in 4:49.84.
Castle was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:21.90 and Eenigenburg was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.67.