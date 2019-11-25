WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team lost its home opener by a 124-61 final to Twin Lakes on Thursday.
The Kougars managed several seconds and thirds, with Kirstin West placing second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 23.80 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.05.
West was also a member of the runner-up 200-yard freestyle relay team that also featured Gabbie Oliver, Rylee Swafford and Kaitlyn Santaguida and the 200 medley relay team that included Brianna Castle, Belle Eenigenburg and Oliver.
Emily Nannenga took first in the diving event with 182.95 points, Oliver was second in the 100 freestyle in 1:06.21, Kristy Kohlhagen was second in the 500 free in 6:34.11 and Eeningenburg was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.89, which represented a personal mark.
Oliver was also third in the 50 freestyle and Abby Robinson was third in the 200 free. The 400-yard free relay squad of Jocelyn Dutton, Robinson, Jade Brown and Swafford also finished second.