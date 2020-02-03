WHEATFIELD — Before the diving portion of the last home meet, the six Kougar seniors were celebrated for their service and the many hours that they have spent in the chlorine for KVHS. Celebrated were Lauren Bush, Kristy Kohlhagen, Abigail Robinson, Andrew Kirincic, Nicholas Pearson and Reece Wangen.
Each swimmer was announced and, accompanied by their parents, entered the pool deck underneath a salute of kickboards held aloft by the other members of the boys’ and girls’ teams.
Diver Andrew Kirincic is the son of Ryan and Jessica Kain of DeMotte. He has participated in Track for four years, Manufacturing Club and wrestling for two years, soccer and swimming for one year. Kirincic plans to join Operating Engineers Local 150 and become a crane operator.
Nicholas Pearson is the son of Ken and Amy Pearson of DeMotte. He has participated in swimming for four years, concert band for two years, and marching band and TSA for one year. Pearson would like to attend Trine University in Angola, to study Design Engineering Technology.
Reece Wangen is the son of Steve and Stephany Wangen of DeMotte. He has participated in swimming, soccer and orchestra for four years and unified track for one year. Wangen plans to attend Purdue University to study Actuarial Science and become an actuary.
Lauren Bush is the daughter of James Bush and Dominic and Beth Mangongo of DeMotte. She has participated in JROTC and Color Guard for two years and swimming for one year. Lauren joined the US Navy and plans on going to college for public services.
Kristy Kohlhagen is the daughter of Ryan and Amy Kohlhagen of Rensselaer. She has participated in swimming and Jasper County Jr. Leaders for five years, Waves Swim Club, Pathfinders and FFA for four years, National Honor Society and Movement Youth Ministry for two years, District FFA Sentinel for one year, and 4-H for nine years. Kohlhagen plans to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette and major in Agriculture Education with hopes to educate and inspire future generations.
Abigail Robinson is the daughter of Jeremy and Celeste Robinson of Wheatfield. She has participated in cross country for four years, track and field and swimming for two years. Robinson plans to attend IUN and study Radiation Therapy.