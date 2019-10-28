PLYMOUTH — The Kankakee Valley Football Kougars faced the juggernaut that is Plymouth on Friday, Oct. 25 in their first Sectional game and the Rockies lived up their advance billing, winning 54 – 28. The Rockies scored just 46 seconds into the game and followed that up with a two-point conversion to go up 8 – 0 before the Kougars even went on offense on a nine-yard run by Jake Reichard who also scored the PAT.
They would score again at the 7:36 mark of the first quarter on a run by Ivan Winkle and again went for – and got – the two-point conversion to make it 16 – 0. The Kougars went three and punt and Plymouth quickly marched downfield and seemed ready to score yet again just two minutes later but KV’s Chace Uylaki snagged an interception in the end zone, giving KV the ball on the 20. The Kougars made a couple of nice gains before stalling again at 4th and one yard. Nathan Swafford surged forward on the 44-yard line but was stopped short.
The teams then traded interceptions with Colton Wright grabbing a ricochet ball and then the Rockies again nabbing a takeaway on a trick-play pass by Swafford. The Rockies again took to the air but Wright again grabbed the errant pass giving KV good field position a near-midfield.
KV was again stopped short and went for it on fourth-and-12. The Eli Carden pass was picked and led to a 71-yard score by Plymouth’s Seth Rundell. A quick PAT made it 23 – 0. The Rockies stopped KV short on their next position but the Kougar defense stiffened enough to hold Plymouth to just a field goal by Adrian Cardona which put the score at 26 – 0.
On the ensuing kick-off, Will Dyniewski again took the Kats to great field position but on the second play, Rundell again intercepted and ran it back for a 47-yard TD. Cardona’s PAT kick made it 33 – 0. Plymouth wasn’t done yet, however. After again stopping the Kats, Garrett Schrameyer scored on a 68-yard pass-and-run. The Cardona PAT put the Rockies on top 40 – 0 and it wasn’t even halftime.
Wright ran the next kickoff back 65 yards, which sparked the Kougars who finally scored on a five yard pass to Reece Williams. Cades Capp put the PAT through and KV was on the board 40 – 7. Plymouth fumbled on their first play after the kickoff and Williams recovered it on the 17. An eight-yard pass to Williams and PAT by Capp put KV in double digits, 40 – 14 as the half ended.
KV showed some spark after the break with a fake punt play on fourth-and-six that got them a badly needed first down. The Kats were stopped after that but Aiden Sneed intercepted and took the ball to the 16. A Dyniewski pass-and-run score, along with Capp’s PAT, put the game at 40 – 21 and the Kougars lloked to be mounting an improbable comeback attempt.
The jubilation was short-lived, however, as Plymouth marched downfield and Winkle scored from two-yards out. Another good kick by Cardona made it 47 – 21. Another score by Dyniewski and PAT by Capps made it 47 – 28 as the third quarter ended.
Plymouth again struck in the fourth to arrive at the 54 – 28 final.
Plymouth committed five turnovers in the game but the Kougars matched them. Dropped passes nagged KV all night and kept them from making a better game of it.
Plymouth will next face South Bend St. Joseph’s, who will come to the Rockpile next Friday night.