NEW CARLISLE — Covenant Christian senior Kohler Peterson likes to run at New Prairie and has done well there in almost every meet. Last Saturday’s Cross-Country Semi-State was no exception as he ran well enough to move on to the State Meet which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The meet starts at 1 p.m.
Peterson finished 15th overall in the Semi-State. The top The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first six qualifying teams from each semi-state earn the right to advance to the state finals. Peterson ran the course in 16:31.4 which an average of 5:19.8 per mile.
Boys’ teams advancing in the meet (in order of finish) were Crown Point, Valparaiso, Chesterton, West Lafayette, Harrison and Lake Central. The overall top individual runner was Highland’s Lucas Guerra who finished in 15:31.8.
Kankakee Valley had advanced two runners to the Semi-State but both finished below the cut-off. Justin Hoffman finished 29th overall with a time of 16:45.5 which made him the 14th runner not attached to an advancing team. Ethan Tillema ran the course in 17:25.0. Rensselaer Central runner Tristen Wuethrich finished in 17:28.5.
In the girls’ race, the top six teams were West Lafayette, Valparaiso, Harrison, Portage, Lake Central and Lowell. Karina James of Lowell was the overall medal winner with a time of 17:53.4.
Rensselaer Central’s girls’ team finished in 14th place with Amzie Maienbrook finishing 22nd overall with a time of 19:33.3. Her finish placed her as the 13th runner that crossed not attached to an advancing team.