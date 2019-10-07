DEMOTTE – The Knights of Covenant Christian Boys’ Soccer team had two reasons to celebrate on Tuesday, Oct. 1 as they easily defeated Hebron 7 – 0 and also said thank you to four senior players in Ben Lins, Jake Roodzant, Sam Terpstra and Cade Walstra.
The win pushes the Knights’ record to 8 – 7 on the season with one more regular season to go. Senior Ben Lins became the school’s all-time leading scorer with his second of four goals on the night. He also claimed the season record with his output. Lins’ goals all came in the first half. Junior Jake Peterson would add two more and sophomore Jonah Ingram, one, in the second half of the match.
The Knights’ defense proved nearly impenetrable to the hawks with CCHS junior Matteo Rossi only needing two saves for the entire game.
Ben Lins, son of Athletic Director Dennis and Lori, has been a standout in basketball and Soccer for all four years as well as playing basketball for two years. Lins plans to study accounting in college but is unsure of where he’ll go or if he will continue in sports.
Coach Andrew Dunham said that the word he always thinks of when Lins’ name comes up is “excellence.”
Prior to the game starting, Lins had 71 goals and had started in an unbelievable 67 games for the CCHS Soccer team.
Sam Terpstra, son of Derek and Julie, has, according to Dunham, a servant’s heart.
“He is always willing to help out, no matter what,” said Dunham
Terpstra has played soccer for the school only since his junior year and has enjoyed the family-like atmosphere pf the team. He plans to major in the performing arts in college with a minor in business.
Jake Roodzant, son of Jim and Tawnya, has spent most of the season on the sidelines due to a leg injury. According to Dunham, he hasn’t let that slow him down.
“He’s been loud and vocal in support of the team,” said Dunham. “He is so committed to the program that he has been at every practice and every meeting despite not be able to play.”
Cade Walstra, son of Robb and Kristi, doesn’t fancy himself a soccer player. He has been a standout basketball and baseball player for the school for all four years and even dabbled into Cross-Country.
“I worked on him all spring and summer,” said Coach Dunham. “and, I was still surprised when he showed up for the first practice. He loves baseball and basketball but I’m fine being his third choice. He has turned into our best defender and is always in the right place.”