DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Boys’ Basketball team suffered two tough losses in the last week, falling to both Tri-County and Hebron despite 25 and 22 points scoring outputs from standout senior Ben Lins. The losses moved the Knights to .500 on the season with three wins and three losses.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Knights traveled south to Tri-County where they lost a close 65 – 62 game, mostly due to being held to just nine points in the third quarter. CCHS was down by just two points at 33 – 31 at halftime but the Cavaliers third quarter put them up by nine with just one period left to play. The Knight rallied in that final frame putting in 22 points while holding TC to 16 but it just wasn’t enough.
Lins hit three treys in the game and had 13 free-throw attempts, making eight of them. Fellow senior Danny Bultema had 15 points while Isaac Alblas and Cade Walstra put up eight apiece.
On Friday, Dec. 27, the Knights played host to Hebron and fell 76 – 54, outscored in every quarter by a talented Hawks team. Lins had 22 points but just six rebounds and no free throws. Both Bultema and Walstra added 13 each.
At Tri-County 12-21-19
Covenant Christian 18 – 13 – 09 – 22 = 62
Tri-County 13 – 20 – 16 – 16 = 65
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Knights: Peyton Fase 0-0-0-0-0; Ben Lins 4-3-13-8-25; Danny Bultema 6-0-3-3-15; Jonah Ingram 2-0-0-0-4; Isaac Alblas 1-1-4-3-8; Cade Walstra 3-0-3-2-8; Jacob Miller 1-0-0-0-2.
Cavaliers: Individual Statistics not available
At CCHS 12-27-19
Hebron 19 – 20 – 20 – 17 = 76
Covenant Christian 16 – 12 – 16 – 10 = 54
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Hawks: Individual Statistics not available
Knights: Ben Lins 11-0-0-0-22; Danny Bultema 4-1-3-2-13; Jonah Ingram 0-1-0-0-3; Isaac Alblas 0-1-2-0-3; Cade Walstra 5-0-3-1-13; Jacob Miller 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Birkett 1-0-0-0-2.