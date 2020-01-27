DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Knights rocked the visiting Rebels of South Newton, 63 – 39 on a night where they also celebrated the sacrifices of both veterans and active duty military personnel.
Knight senior Ben Lins continued his scoring onslaught with every point adding to his total as the all-time leading basketball scorer in Covenant Christian history, scoring 20 for the night and dazzling both the crowd and the other team with his acrobatics.
Lins had some help on this night, however, as fellow seniors Danny Bultema and Cade Walstra each put up 11. Isaac Alblas was just under double figures with nine, Jonah Ingram had seven and Jacob Miller added five.
The Knights jumped out to a 19 – 10 lead in the first and never looked back although both teams scoring plummeted in the second. The Knights only scored nine and the Rebels just five.
After the break, Lins and CCHS came back out with a vengeance. Lins would hit 11 of his 20 in that third quarter. The fourth was a more even affair as Knights’ Coach John Heerema cleared his bench.
For the Rebels, seven players contributed offensively, led by the eight points of Terron Welsh.
At DeMotte 01-24-2020
South Newton 10 – 05 – 13 – 11 = 39
Covenant Christian 19 – 09 – 23 – 12 = 63
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Rebels: Cy Sammons 1-0-4-4-6; Riley Patterson 2-0-4-3-7; Terron Welsh 2-0-7-4-8; Hayden Berenda 3-0-1-0-6; Kayden Cruz 1-1-0-0-5; Will Smart 0-0-0-0-0; Seth Bishop 1-0-0-0-2; Nathan Clifford 0-0-0-0-0; Austin Miller 0-1-0-0-3; Dawson Cadle 0-0-0-0-0; Beto Costilla 0-0-1-0-0.
Knights: Ben Lins 8-1-2-1-20; Danny Bultema 4-1-0-0-11; Jonah Ingram 1-1-4-2-7; Isaac Alblas 2-1-3-2-9; Cade Walstra 4-0-5-3-11; Jacob Miller 1-1-1-0-5; Nick Birkett 0-0-0-0-0; Kaleb Aukema 0-0-0-0-0; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Devin Hoffman 0-0-0-0-0.