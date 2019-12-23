DEMOTTE — The game was much closer than the final score of 60 – 50 would indicate when the CCHS Knights outscored the visiting Calumet Christian Patriots on Friday, Dec. 20. The Knights worked hard and used a third quarter differential of 20 – 5 to emerge victorious.
The duo of seniors Ben Lins and Cade Walstra led all scorers with 17 and 14 points respectively. Lins only had three points going into the third and Walstra had four up to that point. Sophomore Jonah Ingram also finished in double figures with 10 points.
The Knights uncharacteristically struggled offensively in the first half, unable to pull away. They led by just two after the first quarter and the teams went into the locker room at the half tied at 24 apiece. That third quarter would spell the difference as the Patriots outscored CCHS 21 – 16 in the fourth but could not get past that third frame deficit.
Calumet Christian 11 – 13 – 05 – 21 = 50
Covenant Christian 13 – 11 – 20 – 16 = 60
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Patriots: Josh Dizanni 0-0-1-1-1; Paul Peters 0-0-0-0-0; Jordan Landkrohn 6-0-3-1-13; Josh Hazelwood 3-1-1-1-10; Noah Castlebury 3-0-1-1-7; Ethan Peacock 2-2-2-1-11; Joe Hazelwood 2-0-0-0-4; Jay Hazelwood 0-0-0-0-0; Gabe Velasquez 0-0-0-0-0; Ravi Fuentes 0-0-0-0-0.
Knights: Ben Lins 6-1-3-2-17; Danny Bultema 1-0-4-2-4; Jonah Ingram 2-2-0-0-10; Isaac Alblas 1-1-4-4-9; Cade Walstra 6-0-3-2-14; Jacob Miller 3-0-0-0-6; Nick Birkett 0-0-0-0-0.