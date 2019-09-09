DEMOTTE — Just when you would think he cannot accomplish much more for the Knights, senior Ben Lins scored all six of Covenant Christian’s goals on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Faith Christian of Lafayette.
That feat also moved Lins into the all-time school goal record for a career with 58 goals, so far, and the season is still young.
The 6 – 2 win in only the fifth game of the season puts CCHS at 4 – 1. Lins has broken the IHSAA sanctioned scoring record previously held by Justin Handtke who had 56 and has his sights set on the Career Scoring Record, set before Covenant Christian began playing an IHSAA schedule, currently owned by Nick DeVries.
Knights Coach Andrew Dunham had one word to describe Lins. That word was excellence.
“Excellence is rare,” said Dunham. “Sometimes it is accompanied by natural gifts. Often it is aided by a support system. Always it requires hard work. And when there is excellence, it should be recognized. Ben Lins' accomplishments are certainly worthy of recognition.”
“Over the past three and a half seasons, the Covenant Christian community has been able to witness some of the best soccer the school and this region have seen,” he continued.. “In those three and a half seasons, Ben Lins has been a part of four good teams, been involved in many big wins, and has scored fifty-eight goals.”
In Thursday’s game at home, Lins scored five of those goals before the break Four teammates aided with five assists and Lins scored the sixth on a penalty kick. Branton Tolkamp had two of those assists and Matteo Rossi, Jonah Ingram and Isaac Alblas each had one apiece.
Rossi recorded five assists with just the two goals allowed. Those goals were scored for Faith by senior Andrew Lukis and freshman Payton Lukis.
Unfortunately, the week did not end well for the Knights as they fell on Saturday to Illiana Christian, 3 – 0, moving them to 4 – 2 on the season.