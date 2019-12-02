DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Knights knocked out the visiting North Newton Spartans, 70 – 54 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The night was special not only for the win but also for the celebrations of last year’s Sectional-winning team and of senior Ben Lins reaching the coveted 1,000 points.
The Knights started off the game strong on both ends of the court. The team had an obvious game plan on offense of getting the ball to Lins and employed a full-court press on defense that stymied the Spartans.
Junior Isaac Alblas proved especially worrisome for North Newton as he was constantly attempting to steal the ball each time it was brought up the court and was successful on six occasions on his own while also causing several bad passes as he disrupted each attempt.
Throughout the first quarter, Lins and company outscored the Knights 15 – 8, and it was only after the Knights dropped the press that the Spartans started to gain, scoring 11 to the 14 of the Knights in the second quarter.
Lins came into the game needing just 11 points to reach 1,000 career points. He seemed uncharacteristically nervous as he shot often but the points accrued slowly as the ball was in and out of the rim on more occasions than normal for Lins.
Lins hit three field goals in the first quarter but missed a free throw and hit two more field goals in the second to reach 10 points. As time was winding down in the first half, Lins would hit a long three to reach that 1,000 point achievement. The game was immediately stopped an Lins was gifted with a game ball that had been painted to commemorate the occasion.
After the break, with the monkey off his back, Lins came alive and scored 22 additional points before leaving the game with 35 points for the night.
“I needed to get those initial points as fast as I could,” said Lins. “I had that number in my head and I just wanted to get there quickly.”
Alblas had 12 points and senior Cade Walstra contributed 10 in the effort. Fellow senior Danny Bultema, who is emerging as a leader to the younger players on the team, put up seven points. Sophomores Jonah Ingram and Peyton Fase gave quality minutes as they scored four and two points, respectively. The Knights shot just fifty percent from the charity stripe.
The Spartans, under new coach Sam Zachery, looked improved despite the outcome and drew within 10 points in the third quarter.
“We have a way to go,” said Zachery, “but we’re learning to play under control and play as a team. We did some good things tonight and we will get better.”
The leading scorer for the Spartans was senior Braden Merriman who put up an impressive 27 points. Junior Austin Goddard had 15 points in the effort, as well. North Newton shot 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.